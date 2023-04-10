Travel the world with these stories from around the globe

Radio

Duration 54:11

With summer around the corner, you can’t help but feel a little bit of wanderlust. So whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next vacation, or simply looking for an escape, the stories in this episode will transport you to some exciting places. We’ll head to Cape Town to learn how to freedive, meet a woman who traveled by Vespa from Southeast Asia to Europe, and much more. Featured podcasts: This Is Love, Invisibilia, Nothing Is Foreign, Far Flung, Alpaca My Bags, Not Lost. For links and more info on all the podcasts on today's show, visit us at http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.