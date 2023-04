Young Winnipeg woman fights to escape her family’s horrifying history with landfills

News

Duration 8:57

For months Cambria Harris, 22, has been fighting for a search of Prairie Green landfill, just outside Winnipeg, where it's believed her mother's remains were dumped last year. CBC News spent time with Harris as she discovered a painful family history with landfills – and pushed governments to approve a search for her mother’s remains.