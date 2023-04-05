Content
Canadian swimmers are making waves and breaking records

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:58

Canadian swimmers have been breaking records in the pool, and observers say it's the result of a program implemented a decade ago. We talk to former Olympic swimmer Byron MacDonald, currently the head coach of the University of Toronto’s Varsity Blues swimming program.

