Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Superior Morning8:28Ted Armstrong: Gray Fox in Northwestern Ontario

Ted Armstrong: Gray Fox in Northwestern Ontario

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:28

If you've never heard of a Gray Fox...you're likely not alone. The gray fox is actually quite rare.... and considered threatened in Ontario and across Canada. Unlike its distant relative the red fox...the gray is primarily active at night. And in northwestern Ontario, the Gray Fox is on the northern edge of its range, although numbers of sightings have increased. It's that increase that caught the attention of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. Leading the group to put out a call to people to report Gray Fox sightings. They have now collected a lot of information. Ted Armstrong is with the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. He spoke with Mary-Jean Cormier.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:49

Sweden's Nik Edin forces an extra end with a must-see spinner

Curling

17 hours ago
Duration 0:52

Elk calf is rescued after falling through a frozen river

CBC News Calgary

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

'Small and goofy': Snailfish deepest catch ever

News

3 days ago
Duration 0:14

Truck narrowly avoids oncoming traffic after passing on double solid line

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 0:44

This video shows over a dozen rats jumping out of a truck

CBC News Ottawa

3 days ago

now