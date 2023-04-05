Ted Armstrong: Gray Fox in Northwestern Ontario

Radio

Duration 8:28

If you've never heard of a Gray Fox...you're likely not alone. The gray fox is actually quite rare.... and considered threatened in Ontario and across Canada. Unlike its distant relative the red fox...the gray is primarily active at night. And in northwestern Ontario, the Gray Fox is on the northern edge of its range, although numbers of sightings have increased. It's that increase that caught the attention of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. Leading the group to put out a call to people to report Gray Fox sightings. They have now collected a lot of information. Ted Armstrong is with the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. He spoke with Mary-Jean Cormier.