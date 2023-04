Teaching intern returns to Regina middle school that changed his life

It’s a full circle moment for a young First Nations man in Regina. Draydin Cyr has returned to the middle school that changed his life. This time, as a teaching intern. Before Cyr's mother sent him to the Mother Teresa school, he used to skip classes several times a week. That all changed for him and now, he hopes to make a difference with his own students.