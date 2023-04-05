Caring for the Dying: A Death Doula's Perspective

Content
Sickboy1:02:01Caring for the Dying: A Death Doula's Perspective

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 1:02:01

In this episode, Jer and Tay are joined by the delightful Brooke Manning, who's not just a poet, musician, and owner of the art space Likely General in Toronto, Canada. Nope, she's also a certified death doula! Brooke chats with the guys about all things death, from her Death Meditation Ceremonies (we promise it’s a lot more relaxing than it sounds) to the history of the funeral industry and how it turned death into a capitalist nightmare. But fear not! Brooke is here to bring death back to its roots and make it a more holistic, earth-forward experience. We also get into the nitty-gritty of grief - the good, the bad, and the ugly. Brooke reminds us that death can be beautiful and awakening and that bringing awareness to our impermanence can actually be enlivening. Join the post-episode conversation over on Discord! https://discord.gg/expeUDN

