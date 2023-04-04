The world of ocean acoustics

Radio

Duration 9:33

Ever wonder what a cod really sounds like under the water? How about the sound of a harbour full of motor boats... or the sound of a seismic survey? We hear a wide array of underwater recordings, and we hear how sound actually travels through the ocean, too. The Morning Show's Andrea McGuire chats with Physics and Physical Oceanography professor Len Zedel, and Physical Oceanography masters student Axel Belgarde at Quidi Vidi Brewery.