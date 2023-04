Sarah Law: Kenora homelessness and addiction.

Around one hundred people are estimated to be homeless in Kenora. The city is facing growing concerns around homelessness and addiction... ... which prompted CBC News to visit Kenora to find out more about what some are calling a crisis. The Kenora Fellowship Centre is a central hub for the city's homeless. It provides people with breakfast, lunch, and a safe place to warm up. The CBC's Sarah Law watched as workers prepared French toast and bacon for about 40 people -– which staff called a "slow day."