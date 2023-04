N.L. oil workers need stability and green jobs, says federal NDP leader

Jagmeet Singh, in St. John's to sell his party's contribution to the federal budget, said the climate crisis is forcing a transition in energy jobs, and governments need to make the right investments. "We know where things are going, we need to make sure that we're prepared for it and the workers are prepared for it," he said in a one-on-one interview with CBC's Peter Cowan.