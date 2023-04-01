Started in the church, now he's here!

Radio

Duration 54:00

For 30-plus years, Philippe U. del Drago has been working in and for the arts. His connection began in a very small village in the north of France. Philippe would sit alone in the church, taking in the beautiful paintings and teaching himself to play the organ. Via a math degree, internships with theatre and dance companies in other parts of Europe, a phd in arts admin in New York City, Philippe is a cultural leader in Quebec. As the Artistic and Executive Director of arguably the largest international festival of films on art -- Le FIFA - his mission is motivated by his own lived experience: making the arts as accessible as possible.