Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Started in the church, now he's here!

Started in the church, now he's here!

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

For 30-plus years, Philippe U. del Drago has been working in and for the arts. His connection began in a very small village in the north of France. Philippe would sit alone in the church, taking in the beautiful paintings and teaching himself to play the organ. Via a math degree, internships with theatre and dance companies in other parts of Europe, a phd in arts admin in New York City, Philippe is a cultural leader in Quebec. As the Artistic and Executive Director of arguably the largest international festival of films on art -- Le FIFA - his mission is motivated by his own lived experience: making the arts as accessible as possible.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:44

This video shows over a dozen rats jumping out of a truck

CBC News Ottawa

9 hours ago
Duration 4:38

Skier digs buried snowboarder from tree well

CBC News BC

23 hours ago
Duration 7:24

Summer McIntosh breaks 2nd world record at Canadian swimming trials

Swimming

2 days ago
Duration 2:40

A tiny bird’s heartwarming gesture melts the hearts of strangers

CBC News New Brunswick

3 days ago
Duration 1:28

Calgary pilot captures the northern lights from the cockpit

CBC News Calgary

3 days ago

now