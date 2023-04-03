Content
Learn the story behind "Canada's smallest book fair"

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:40

The Westmount Antiquarian Book Fair holds its 30th edition this Saturday, April 8th. Rebecca Ugolini introduces Daybreak host Sean Henry to Wilfrid M de Freitas and Susan Ravdin, the husband-and-wife bookseller duo who run the fair, in this edition of her column Making Montreal.

