Learn the story behind "Canada's smallest book fair" | CBC.ca Loaded
Daybreak Montreal9:40Learn the story behind "Canada's smallest book fair"
Learn the story behind "Canada's smallest book fair"
13 hours ago
Radio
Duration 9:40
The Westmount Antiquarian Book Fair holds its 30th edition this Saturday, April 8th. Rebecca Ugolini introduces Daybreak host Sean Henry to Wilfrid M de Freitas and Susan Ravdin, the husband-and-wife bookseller duo who run the fair, in this edition of her column Making Montreal.