"Better Than Your Therapist" at GiggleFest

Duration 13:30

We speak with one of the producers of the inaugural edition of GiggleFest, Michelle Forrester about the comedy festival in Montreal's Sud-Ouest region, featuring local comedians. We also hear from Mariam Khan, a comedian who is the co-host of the interactive show "Better Than Your Therapist" where the audience can ask for very unprofessional advice on a life issue from a panel of comedians.