Ojibwe speaker and educator Esther Diabo on the importance of keeping Indigenous languages alive

4 days ago
Aniin, boozhoo, wachay...just a few ways to say hello on this National Indigenous Languages Day.
Jonathan spoke to Esther Diabo, an Ojibwe language speaker and educator, to talk about her experiences, and get her perspective on the importance of the day.