Should you take a slow boat to Barbados?

Radio

Duration 5:54

There is almost nothing more carbon intensive than getting on a jet and flying away on vacation. So what are the eco-conscious to do? Well, they could hop a cargo ship! Freighters are sailing the oceans all the time, and yeah, they do reserve a few berths for anyone who wants to hitch a ride — just don't expect to get anywhere in a hurry.