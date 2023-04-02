Content
Should you take a slow boat to Barbados?

Should you take a slow boat to Barbados?

  20 hours
  • Radio
  Duration 5:54

There is almost nothing more carbon intensive than getting on a jet and flying away on vacation. So what are the eco-conscious to do? Well, they could hop a cargo ship! Freighters are sailing the oceans all the time, and yeah, they do reserve a few berths for anyone who wants to hitch a ride — just don't expect to get anywhere in a hurry.

