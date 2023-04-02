Content
Helluva Story

Sea Change

  1 day
  • Radio
  Duration 27:02

Helluva Story Outlook - Episode 28 - Sea Change Residents of Port aux Basques, N.L. have seen raging seas and roaring winds before. But no one was prepared for post-tropical storm Fiona last fall. The storm forever changed this community. Winds and waves surged up the coastline, dragging cars, homes, and loved ones back to sea. This week, we hear Caroline Hilier’s documentary from Port aux Basque, six months after Fiona. We hear how this community is still struggling to move forward, knowing in the age of climate change this is certainly not Port aux Basques' last life changing storm. This Doc was made in collaboration with What On Earth.

