Naps and skateboards

Radio

Duration 53:52

Tricia Hersey thinks grind culture is an assault on your basic humanity. Hersey, also known as The Nap Bishop, is the author of the book Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto. She says resting is a deeply spiritual act. You might find Oorbee Roy wearing a sari when she heads over to her local skate park in Toronto. The 48-year-old mother of two shares how she picked up skateboarding — and why she's not putting her board down any time soon.