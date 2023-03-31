Content
Superior Morning8:49Kathleen Sawdo: Sister Bear Designs and he Nishawbae Aski Development Fund awards

Kathleen Sawdo: Sister Bear Designs and he Nishawbae Aski Development Fund awards

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:49

The Nishawbae Aski Development Fund awards took place last Friday. The NADF is a non-profit that assists and supports Indigenous entreupeneurs within the boundaries of Treaty #3 and Robinson Superior. And the awards celebrate Indigenous businesses in Northern Ontario and their motivation and persistence to succeed. Kathleen Sawdo is one of the owners of Sister Bear Designs, an Indigenous retail store and the winner of the Small Business of the Year award. She spoke to Mary-Jean Cormier.

