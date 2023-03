New Winnipeg exhibit features stunning Inuit artworks from across the world's circumpolar region

CBC videographer Tyson Koschik gets a sneak preview of Inuit Sanaugangit: Art Across Time, which opens Saturday in the Qaumajuq museum at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. The exhibit features some 400 works, dating back as far as 200 BCE, from across the circumpolar region, including Siberia, Greenland, Alaska and the Canadian Arctic.