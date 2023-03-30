80 per cent of all Airbnbs in Quebec are illegal according to a report by RCLALQ

Radio

Duration 13:32

A new report by a housing group in Quebec has looked into Airbnbs. It found that at the time of gathering data for the report almost 80 per cent of all Airbnb listed in Quebec were illegal. The report was conducted by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ). It also looked into the impact of short term rentals on the housing market. In response -- Airbnb said the data in the report is "inaccurate." Cédric Dussault, the spokesperson from the RCLALQ joins us to share more.