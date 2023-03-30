Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Let’s Go13:3280 per cent of all Airbnbs in Quebec are illegal according to a report by RCLALQ

80 per cent of all Airbnbs in Quebec are illegal according to a report by RCLALQ

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:32

A new report by a housing group in Quebec has looked into Airbnbs. It found that at the time of gathering data for the report almost 80 per cent of all Airbnb listed in Quebec were illegal. The report was conducted by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ). It also looked into the impact of short term rentals on the housing market. In response -- Airbnb said the data in the report is "inaccurate." Cédric Dussault, the spokesperson from the RCLALQ joins us to share more.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:43

A panda's bath turns into water aerobics

CBC News

19 hours ago
Duration 7:49

What is Canada’s new grocery rebate, really? | About That

About That with Andrew Chang

2 days ago
Duration 0:37

Robot-like 'WasteShark' picks up plastic junk from water

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

Live the moment poolside, when Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record

Swimming

2 days ago
Duration 2:16

Bodycam captures frantic Nashville school shooting response

The National

3 days ago

now