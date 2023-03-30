Sexual assault prevention program teaches teens to 'flip the script'

Content
A new research project at the University of Windsor is aiming to empower young girls by teaching them about healthy relationships and equipping them with tools to resist in cases of sexual assault — especially with people who they know. The program, called Flip the Script, was already tested with young women in university. The newly adapted version for teens 14 and up has just launched in Windsor, London and Kingston. CBC's Katerina Georgieva spoke with professor Charlene Senn, who developed the program. More information about the program is available at https://girlsresist.ca/

