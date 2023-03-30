Libellule Project - Offering more opportunities to adults living with autism

Content
Breakaway15:13Libellule Project - Offering more opportunities to adults living with autism

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 15:13

Offering a better quality of life to adults living on the autism spectrum, that's the goal the Fondation Autiste et Majeur has been working toward for the past three years. To find out how they are promoting integration in the workplace, Alison is joined by Charles Lafortune, from Fondation Autiste et Majeur.

