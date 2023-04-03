A mission to eradicate rats, the latest season of Serial and a conversation with the hosts of Rehash

Radio

Duration 58:49

This week we've got six hot new releases to refresh your podcast rotation. Words like "girl boss," "gaslight" and "gatekeeper" have taken over on social media but, like a game of telephone, how they're used in memes can be a long way from their original meaning. In its latest season, the Canadian podcast Rehash hones in on internet terminology and archetypes and untangles it all. Hosts Hannah and Maia (otherwise known as Broey Deschanel on YouTube) sit down with Podcast Playlist host Leah-Simone Bowen to chat about what viral moments and internet drama say about wider culture and whether the shenanigans all add up to a net positive or negative. Plus, we'll take a look at the latest seasons and new listens from podcast institutions and newbies alike, including a deep dive into the lengths the province of Alberta went to keep rats from crossing over the border from Saskatchewan. Podcasts featured this week: Secret Life of Canada: "Is it true that Alberta is a rat-free province? We look into why the province of Alberta took rat hating to a new level." California Love: K-Pop Dreaming: "Growing up in Koreatown during the 90s and 2000s, host Vivian Yoon was an emo-listening teenager who embraced American pop culture. At least that's what it seemed from the outside. But at home, by herself, what she listened to was K-Pop. How Vivian's hidden love for the music is propelling her to explore the connections between K-Pop and her hometown." The Turning: Room of Mirrors: " By tracing the origins of this unusual lifestyle, starting with the legacy of choreographer George Balanchine and the intimate stories of young dancers, we expose the beauty of an artform and the complexity of ballet culture." You Didn't See Nothin': "Part investigation and part memoir, "You Didn't See Nothin" follows Yohance Lacour as he revisits the story [of Lenard Clark] that introduced him to the world of investigative journalism, and examines how its ripple effects have shaped his life over the past quarter-century." Serial: Coldest Case in Laramie: "A Times investigative reporter, Kim Barker, revisits the murder of Shelli Wiley — a long-unsolved case from Kim's time in high school. She reaches out to Shelli's family to understand why the police arrested a man named Fred Lamb for Shelli's murder in 2016, and why prosecutors abruptly dropped the charges against him." Rehash: "Caleb was a very bad boy. But did we have to John Tucker him x 1 million? Hannah and Maia get personal about life in the trenches of online dating, and whether or not doxxing is a justified means to a feminist end." Plus, we interview Rehash hosts Hannah and Maia about the internet's most overused words