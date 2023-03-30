Content
Snowplanes were once part of the prairie landscape. This Albertan is bringing them back

2 days ago
Duration 2:53

Snowplanes were once part of the prairie landscape. This Albertan is bringing them back

  • 2 days ago
  • News
  • Duration 2:53

Snowplanes like this 1963 Scorpion air-sled were once dotted across the prairies, roaring to life when winter storms walloped rural communities. Powered by a 125 horsepower Lycoming engine, the Scorpion can hit a top speed of about 160 kilometres per hour and has a range of about 400 kilometres on a tank of gas. Manufactured by Polaris in Minnesota, only 10 were ever produced and at the time retailed for $1,995. Take a spin in one with Alberta snowmobile enthusiast Jerry Kallal, who put hundreds of hours into the restoration of his snowplane.

