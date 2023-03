Repudiating Doctrine of Discovery 'warms my heart' but there's more to be done, says Sol Mamakwa

Duration 5:31

NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa called on Pope Francis to repudiate the 15th-century decrees known as the Doctrine of Discovery when the two met last summer. Mamakwa says the move is a positive step forward, with clear language recognizing the harm done to Indigenous people. He's calling on governments and other institutions to respect Indigenous land rights.