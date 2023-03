Fur harvesters gather in Dettah, N.W.T., to talk sales, trapping

Harvesters, resources officers, and stakeholders gathered in Dettah this week to share knowledge and talk about how to keep trapping strong in the N.W.T. "It's a dying trade and a lot of people need to get into it, kind of deal," says apprentice trapper Devon Ruttle.