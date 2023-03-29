Residents at their wits end with traffic jams at a Westminister intersection | CBC.ca Loaded
Let’s Go10:54Residents at their wits end with traffic jams at a Westminister intersection
Residents at their wits end with traffic jams at a Westminister intersection
1 day ago
Radio
Duration 10:54
Traffic jams happen everywhere but an intersection on Westminister Street by train tracks is causing concern for residents in the area. Sabrina speaks with Leta Polson, CBC transportation columnist, about what she learned from the residents.