Young people...What are they THINKING these days? No really...what ARE they thinking about? We chatted with a panel of high school students from across Newfoundland, to find out what's on their minds and what's really important to them.

Radio

Duration 13:55

Last week on the show, we invited a panel of university students to discuss issues and headlines that were important to them. This morning we wanted to keep the conversation going, but this time we focused on Level Three high school students - what they're talking about, what's on their minds, and what keeps them up at night. So, parents, listen up! Ashley Keeping is a student at St. James Regional High in Port aux Basques. Gavin Burry attends Gander Collegiate, and Billie Wicks is at Clarenville High School.