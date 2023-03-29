Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CBC Newfoundland Morning13:55Young people...What are they THINKING these days? No really...what ARE they thinking about? We chatted with a panel of high school students from across Newfoundland, to find out what's on their minds and what's really important to them.

Young people...What are they THINKING these days? No really...what ARE they thinking about? We chatted with a panel of high school students from across Newfoundland, to find out what's on their minds and what's really important to them.

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:55

Last week on the show, we invited a panel of university students to discuss issues and headlines that were important to them. This morning we wanted to keep the conversation going, but this time we focused on Level Three high school students - what they're talking about, what's on their minds, and what keeps them up at night. So, parents, listen up! Ashley Keeping is a student at St. James Regional High in Port aux Basques. Gavin Burry attends Gander Collegiate, and Billie Wicks is at Clarenville High School.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 7:24

Summer McIntosh breaks 2nd world record at Canadian swimming trials

Swimming

21 hours ago
Duration 2:40

A tiny bird’s heartwarming gesture melts the hearts of strangers

CBC News New Brunswick

1 day ago
Duration 1:26

#TheMoment a math wizard cracks the Roll Up To Win code

The National

2 days ago
Duration 6:45

Vancouver stabbing victim's family horrified video posted online

The National

2 days ago
Duration 8:57

Analysis: Who is buying property in Vancouver?

CBC News BC

2 days ago

now