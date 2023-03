'Grannies Soccer World Cup' kicks down stereotypes

The Grannies International Football Tournament in South Africa has created a space for women 55 and older to improve and maintain their health, while showcasing their abilities in front of hundreds of cheering spectators. The tournament is hosted by Vakhegula Vakhegula FC, a team formed in 2007 that inspired the creation of similar teams across South Africa. 'Vakhegula' means 'grandmother' in the Tsonga language.