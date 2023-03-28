Content
Morning North5:55Ontario ends pandemic program that offered uninsured health care

Ontario ends pandemic program that offered uninsured health care

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:55

People in Ontario who don’t have health insurance will have to start paying for health services again soon. The province is ending a pandemic program that covered health care for patients without OHIP. Dr. Naheed Dosani explains why he thinks that’s the wrong move.

