Manitoba father continues to grant Korbin's Wish with gaming console dropoff to kids in hospital

Duration 1:45

Joey Halldorsson dropped off the nine gaming consoles he built at the HSC Children's Hospital on Thursday. The growing initiative, which relies on donations, helps give children a fun distraction from their hospital stay. Halldorsson created Korbin's Wish to honour his son who died of muscular dystrophy in 2021.