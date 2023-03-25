Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:13Shelley Pomerance on the translation of Franois Gravel's memoir, "Colonel Parkinson in Charge: a wry reflection on my incurable illness"

Shelley Pomerance on the translation of Franois Gravel's memoir, "Colonel Parkinson in Charge: a wry reflection on my incurable illness"

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:13

Author Francois Gravel writes about his Parkinson's diagnosis and managing the disease with humour and optimism in his new memoir. We speak with arts journalist Shelley Pomerance who translated the book into English.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:29

#TheMoment Joe Biden gets a treat made by a Syrian-Canadian chocolatier

The National

18 hours ago
Duration 2:00

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski collision trial, denies fault

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 1:40

Goat refuses to leave after moving in while family vacations

CBC News BC

19 hours ago
Duration 0:34

Macron's pricey watch draws criticism

CBC News

23 hours ago
Duration 2:10

'I like your teams, except the Leafs': Biden addresses Parliament

Politics News

1 day ago

now