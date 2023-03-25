Playwrights Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton laugh even when they fight

Content
The Bridge54:00Playwrights Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton laugh even when they fight

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton have created a ripple in Canadian theatre with their new play Redbone Coonhound. The duo took a slice from their married life as an interracial couple living in Vancouver and turned it into a timely, hilarious, complex, unresolved play about how the seemingly innocent language and attitudes of the past impact our present; and how that can push our day to day to brinks we never saw coming.

