Epic and artful — Keanu Reeves suits up for more killer combat in John Wick: Chapter Four

News

Duration 2:53

Exceeding expectations, Keanu Reeves's fourth installment in the John Wick franchise is a beautiful and brutal ballet of action, says CBC senior entertainment reporter Eli Glasner. The sequel features new faces such as Donnie Yen and Shamier Anderson and epic action anchored by the singular presence of Keanu Reeves.