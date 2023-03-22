Headliners for Festival d'été de Québec include Green Day, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan

Within two hours of Quebec City's summer festival lineup being released, tickets were already sold out. The FEQ's artistic director Louis Bellavance shared some of his favorite picks for 2023 with Breakaway host Alison Brunette, and explained why Foo Fighters wanted to return to Quebec City for a third time.