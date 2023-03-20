Champlain bridge to be lit with colours least distracting to birds | CBC.ca Loaded
1 day ago
Duration 6:16
The Champlain bridge will be lit using only blue and green lights until June 15 to reduce the disruption of birds' migratory patterns. Sabrina speaks with David Bird, emeritus Professor of Wildlife Biology at McGill University, to learn more about how lights affect birds.