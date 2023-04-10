Content
CBC Radio Specials48:57Connect to Play

Connect to Play

  • 4 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 48:57

Description should be: Connect to Play is a one-hour radio special all about video games and how they connect Canadians in different ways. Co-hosts Danielle McCreadie and Sameer Chhabra explore stories about the world of gaming, including how video games are being used inside classrooms to connect with youth, how games are helping forge life-long friendships through the act of playing together online, and examining how a hobby once stereotyped as isolated people sitting in dark basements is anything but.

