Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend12:46A new Canadian documentary explores the power and mysteries of ink

A new Canadian documentary explores the power and mysteries of ink

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:46

Guest host Duke Eatmon speaks with filmmaker Brian D. Johnson about "The Colour Of Ink" which follows Toronto inkmaker Jason Logan on a journey around the world, as he searches nature for colours for his inks. We meet other like-minded artisans and the artists who create tatoos, calligraphy and totem poles with handmade ink. "The Colour of Ink" premieres in Quebec at the FIFA international art festival in Montreal before opening in cinemas.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:29

Mysterious spider sculpture in Vancouver captures commuters' attention

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 1:20

The moment a driver saved another's rooftop coffee

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

Parents speak out after son, 5, overdoses due to pharmacy error

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:52

The Eiffel Tower, l'Arc de Triomphe ... the pile of garbage? Tourists in Paris stunned

News

3 days ago
Duration 0:51

Avril Lavigne reacts to a protester at the Junos

Music

6 days ago

now