A new Canadian documentary explores the power and mysteries of ink

Radio

Duration 12:46

Guest host Duke Eatmon speaks with filmmaker Brian D. Johnson about "The Colour Of Ink" which follows Toronto inkmaker Jason Logan on a journey around the world, as he searches nature for colours for his inks. We meet other like-minded artisans and the artists who create tatoos, calligraphy and totem poles with handmade ink. "The Colour of Ink" premieres in Quebec at the FIFA international art festival in Montreal before opening in cinemas.