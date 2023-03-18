Content
A writer's hustle: Tara McGowan-Ross offers up some tips

Being a writer in English language lit scene in Quebec is alive and well; and with a younger generation of writers under 40 figuring out their own way. For Tara McGowan-Ross, a life of work with words includes: mentoring with the Quebec Writer's Federation; hosting the Indigenous Literatures Book Club at Drawn & Quarterly, publishing two subscription-based newsletters through Substack, using social media to promote those articles, her books of poetry, her memoir, all while working on a debut novel!

now