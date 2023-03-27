Canada Reads 2023: Day One

Entertainment

Duration live

The battle of the books begins! Five Canadians champion five books they think the entire country should win. One book will be voted off after each day of debate. Canada Reads is hosted by Ali Hassan. The books and their champions are: Ducks by Kate Beaton, championed by Jeopardy! super-champ Mattea Roach Greenwood by Michael Christie, championed by actor Keegan Connor Tracy Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah, championed by Bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, championed by TikTok creator Tasnim Geedi Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, championed by actor Michael Greyeyes ➤More info: https://cbc.ca/canadareads