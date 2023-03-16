Honest Heart Collective stops by the studio | CBC.ca Loaded
Up North8:12Honest Heart Collective stops by the studio
Honest Heart Collective stops by the studio
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 8:12
They've been touring and playing to audiences across the country and beyond for a decade, and still, Thunder Bay's Honest Heart Collective finds a way to build on their rock and roll sound.
Their latest single, Suffocate, is a bit of a departure from the group's usual style, and two band members - Ryan and Nic MacDonald - dropped in to talk about it with Jonathan.