Honest Heart Collective stops by the studio

Radio

Duration 8:12

They've been touring and playing to audiences across the country and beyond for a decade, and still, Thunder Bay's Honest Heart Collective finds a way to build on their rock and roll sound. Their latest single, Suffocate, is a bit of a departure from the group's usual style, and two band members - Ryan and Nic MacDonald - dropped in to talk about it with Jonathan.