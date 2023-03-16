Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal10:17Montreal St. Patrick’s parade back in full scale this year! Here's what you can expect

Montreal St. Patrick’s parade back in full scale this year! Here's what you can expect

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:17

Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Lauren Tracey, the VP in public relations for the United Irish Societies of Montreal, with Julia Barnwell, who will be on the Bernadette Short School of Irish Dance's float, and with Sharon Nelson, the VP of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:52

The Eiffel Tower, l'Arc de Triomphe ... the pile of garbage? Tourists in Paris stunned

News

23 hours ago
Duration 0:42

U.S. releases video of Russian jet intercepting drone over Black Sea

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:38

Junos protester explains why she disrupted the show

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Avril Lavigne reacts to a protester at the Junos

Music

3 days ago
Duration 0:16

Security footage shows Daniel Brière's son pushing wheelchair down stairs

CBC News Ottawa

53 years ago

now