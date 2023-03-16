Content
Front Burner23:14Canada starts tackling caste discrimination

Canada starts tackling caste discrimination

  • 12 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 23:14

The Toronto District School Board has become the first board in Canada to officially recognize caste based discrimination. The caste system is thought to be among the oldest forms of social hierarchy of classification in the world, and has dominated the Indian subcontinent for thousands of years. It can dictate romantic relationships, job prospects, housing, and even lead to violence. Today, reporter Uday Rana explores the beginnings of caste in Canada, and the modern impact the ancient hierarchy has on Canada's South Asian diaspora today.

