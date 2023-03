What can you do if your flight gets canceled?

Duration 4:32

It’s been a rocky year for airlines and with the recent seizure of four of Flair Airlines’ planes and the upcoming merger of WestJet and Sunwing, passengers are increasingly worried about their travel plans. Pamela Kwiatkowski, Chief insurance officer at Goose Insurance, has some tips to share about how to protect yourself against sudden schedule changes or cancellations and what to do when they happen.