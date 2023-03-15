Content
Quebec AM13:35Amqui: Acessing support for people affected by the tragedy

Amqui: Acessing support for people affected by the tragedy

  • 10 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:35

The town of Amqui in Eastern Quebec is in mourning. The fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people and left nine injured has left many in the small community in shock. Host Julia Caron spoke with nurse and UQAR professor Llly Lessard about how people can get help.

