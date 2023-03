Fishing Lake First Nation woman is making her mark on the fashion world

Duration 1:29

An 18-year-old Indigenous woman from Fishing Lake First Nation is making her mark on the fashion world. It started with an Indigenous modelling workshop on her first nation in east central Saskatchewan. She was scouted by a Toronto agency at that workshop. Two years later, Heather Diamond Strongarm proudly walked the runways of New York Fashion Week.