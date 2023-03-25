Content
BC's Music Show with guest host Joseph Otoo

BC's Music Show with guest host Joseph Otoo

  • 10 days
  • Radio
  Duration 54:00

Guest host Joseph Otoo wraps up the month of March on BC's Music Show with some fun sounds to propel your Saturday evening. Joseph features music by Randy Wood, Bria Skonberg, Alex Cuba and more and introduces us to two up and coming artists from the scenic Okanagan, Gold Mynd and Gary Saturday. Have a listen and let us know what you think by sending an email to bcmusic@cbc.ca

