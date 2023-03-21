From homes to garden beds - With wood waste still being the largest component going to landfills, we will hear about a volunteer organization giving old wood a new life

Content
On The Island7:23From homes to garden beds - With wood waste still being the largest component going to landfills, we will hear about a volunteer organization giving old wood a new life

  • 6 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:23

Gregor Craigie spoke with Stuart Culbertson, a volunteer leader with ReWood, an organization dedicated to giving old wood a new life and keeping it out of landfills in Greater Victoria. If you are interested in donating wood or getting involved you can contact rewoodvic@gmail.com

