More than sixty Innu and Naskapi elders are gathering this week to share their wisdom, and their ideas, on the future of their nation

Breakaway9:25More than sixty Innu and Naskapi elders are gathering this week to share their wisdom, and their ideas, on the future of their nation

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:25

Naskapi and Innu elders from thirteen communities have gathered in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam to discuss the future of their nations, and provide guidance when it comes to passing on traditional knowledge to younger generations.

