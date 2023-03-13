How has streaming changed your musical tastes?

Content
Daybreak Montreal11:48How has streaming changed your musical tastes?

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:48

With tons of news on the streaming front, Daybreak's Rebecca Ugolini was curious how services like Spotify and Apple Music have changed how you listen to music. She took to the streets to find out, and spoke with musicologist Claire McLeish (Third Side Music). Hear her column Making Montreal on Daybreak, with host Sean Henry.

