All in a Weekend14:04Mary Soderstrom: "Against the Seas: Saving Civilizations from Rising Waters"

Mary Soderstrom: "Against the Seas: Saving Civilizations from Rising Waters"

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:04

Montreal author Mary Soderstrom talks about her new book Against the Seas, which explores different ways the world has coped with rising sea levels since the last Ice Age and how we're going to need to deal with them in the foreseeable future.

